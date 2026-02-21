Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter Sells 911 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $334,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,779.52. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $370.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.76. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $372.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,721,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $114,166,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,035,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,273,000 after buying an additional 225,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

