Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 189.6%.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MCHP opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of -268.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

