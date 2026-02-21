7,388 Shares in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 475.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $498,327.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $230.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.50. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 68.46% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

Featured Stories

