7,388 Shares in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 475.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Targa Resources News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat expectations — TRGP reported $2.51 EPS vs. consensus $2.35, and management highlighted record fourth-quarter and full?year 2025 results; positive earnings surprise and record results support the rally. MarketBeat Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrade and big price-target lift — Wells Fargo moved TRGP to “Overweight” and raised its target from $207 to $248 (now implying additional upside), which likely boosted buying interest. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Operational strength — Reuters and company releases cited higher gas and NGL transport volumes and beat on adjusted core profit, supporting forward growth expectations. Reuters
- Positive Sentiment: Record results and dividend increase — Company press release and coverage note record 2025 results and a dividend hike, which can attract income and quality-oriented investors. GlobeNewswire Results
- Neutral Sentiment: SEC filing available — TRGP filed its Form 10?K for 2025; important for due diligence but not a near?term catalyst by itself. Form 10-K
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts published — Slide deck, press release and call transcript are available for investors to review guidance and management commentary (useful for due diligence). Press Release / Slides Earnings Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups and metrics reviews — Coverage from Zacks and others digs into key metrics versus estimates; useful context but typically less immediate market-moving power than the above items. Zacks Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates — Q4 revenue came in a bit below consensus ($4.06B vs. ~$4.12B), which tempers the beat and is the main negative data point investors should monitor. Investing.com
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $498,327.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Targa Resources Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $230.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.50. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $232.86.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 68.46% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.
Targa Resources Company Profile
Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.
The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.
