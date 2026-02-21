Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Newmont by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,444,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,236,000 after acquiring an additional 438,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Newmont by 4,090.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,354,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.66.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year?end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year?end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer?term investors. Read More.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer?term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near?term headwind. Read More.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near?term headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: “Sell?the?news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More.

“Sell?the?news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near?term sentiment. Read More.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

