Bunge Global SA $BG Stock Position Trimmed by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the period. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 57.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $124.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.