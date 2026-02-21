Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,200 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sanmina by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,452,000 after acquiring an additional 372,829 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 10,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 175,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,231,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,515,000 after purchasing an additional 213,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vishnu Venkatesh sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $103,260.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,670. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Argus increased their price objective on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $149.37 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $185.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.45.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

