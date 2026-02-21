Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.3% during the third quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,864,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,581,000 after purchasing an additional 178,661 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Barclays set a $93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

CP stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

