Kier Group (LON:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 294.50 and last traded at GBX 249.50, with a volume of 1412872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.61.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.

Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

