Kier Group (LON:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 294.50 and last traded at GBX 249.50, with a volume of 1412872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.67.
Get Our Latest Report on Kier Group
Kier Group Stock Performance
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.
Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.
Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.