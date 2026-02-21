Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$123.15 and last traded at C$123.15, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$122.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PD. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$120.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$134.29.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.5%

About Precision Drilling

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$89.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 862.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

(Get Free Report)

Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as Alpha¿ that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Our drilling services are enhanced by our EverGreen¿ suite of environmental solutions, which bolsters our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.