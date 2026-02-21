Smead Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 758,661 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 3.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of eBay worth $197,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,581,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $638,983,000 after purchasing an additional 140,160 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in eBay by 7.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,810,634 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $282,838,000 after purchasing an additional 275,344 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $235,149,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,817,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $256,251,000 after buying an additional 157,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,142,000 after buying an additional 1,310,373 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eBay Trading Up 3.9%
Shares of EBAY opened at $88.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.
eBay Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on eBay in a research note on Thursday. Finally, President Capital dropped their price target on eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.84.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on eBay
Key Stories Impacting eBay
Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat expectations — eBay reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and issued constructive Q1 2026 guidance, which underpins today’s upside. eBay Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Depop acquisition (?$1.2B) adds scale in recommerce and Gen?Z fashion — the deal strengthens eBay’s exposure to younger buyers and high-growth secondhand apparel, a strategic growth vector investors like. eBay to Buy Etsy’s Depop for $1.2 Billion. Both Stocks Are Jumping.
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns boosted — eBay raised its quarterly dividend and authorized incremental buybacks (noted in recent reports), which supports near-term investor sentiment and yield-focused demand. eBay shares jump as Q4 results, upbeat Q1 outlook, and Depop deal boost sentiment
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are raising targets and adjusting ratings — multiple banks (Baird, Wedbush, Bank of America, etc.) lifted price targets after the results and Depop deal; this ratchets up expectations but also bakes in upside. These eBay Analysts Raise Price Targets On Strong Q4, 2026 Guide And Depop Acquisition
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/data noise around short interest — recent short-interest posts in feeds appear inconsistent (zeros/NaN) and don’t present a clear signal today. No actionable change from short-interest data at this time.
- Negative Sentiment: Options and hedging activity show caution — unusually large put-option volumes were reported, indicating some traders are hedging or betting on near-term weakness despite the rally. Investors Buy Large Volume of eBay Put Options (NASDAQ:EBAY)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling continues — a recent SVP sale (1,009 shares) and a pattern of insider disposals were disclosed; while individual sales are small, persistent insider selling can temper sentiment. Insider Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term margin and dilution risks from Depop — management expects low single-digit headwinds to operating income and EPS dilution with accretion only by 2028; investors should weigh strategic upside vs. short-term earnings drag. Why eBay’s Depop Acquisition Matters More Than the Earnings Beat
Insider Activity at eBay
In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,597.40. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,388.67. This trade represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
eBay Profile
eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.
The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than eBay
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.