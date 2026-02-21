Smead Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 758,661 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 3.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of eBay worth $197,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,581,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $638,983,000 after purchasing an additional 140,160 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in eBay by 7.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,810,634 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $282,838,000 after purchasing an additional 275,344 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $235,149,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,817,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $256,251,000 after buying an additional 157,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,142,000 after buying an additional 1,310,373 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY opened at $88.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on eBay in a research note on Thursday. Finally, President Capital dropped their price target on eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.84.

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,597.40. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,388.67. This trade represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

