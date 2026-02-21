Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,324,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.88% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $1,328,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 20,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $845,431.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 602,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,061,203.68. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 57,118 shares of company stock worth $2,345,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 204.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

