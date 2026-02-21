NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 116.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 300.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 434.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,758.75. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $102.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $127.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.28% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.