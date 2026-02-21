Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $367,870.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,497.40. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $824,774.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,574.76. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,963 shares of company stock worth $2,944,621. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hims & Hers Health News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands international footprint and revenue run?rate — Hims & Hers agreed to buy Australian digital?health provider Eucalyptus in a deal worth up to $1.15 billion, a move management says will accelerate global growth and add a high?growth revenue stream. Hims & Hers Health to acquire Australia’s Eucalyptus for up to $1.15 billion
- Positive Sentiment: Deal expected to materially increase top line and international scale — Coverage notes Eucalyptus brings ~ $450M of annual revenue growing at triple?digit rates and should accelerate HIMS’ personalized care footprint outside the U.S. Hims & Hers HUGE Acquisition News!
- Positive Sentiment: Product/technology expansion — Hims is ramping AI?driven preventive care (menopause, low testosterone, multi?cancer testing and deeper personalization), which supports a higher?value platform positioning longer term. Hims & Hers Accelerates AI Preventive Care and Platform Strategy
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts flag mixed near?term earnings implications — Some previews say platform strength and new specialties could help Q4 results, but recognize higher costs tied to deals and expansion may cloud near?term profitability. Can Platform Strength Support Hims & Hers Stock Before Q4 Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal scrutiny around GLP?1/weight?loss products — Coverage reports the company’s earlier GLP?1/compounder strategy drew backlash from drugmakers and regulators, raising compliance, litigation and reputational risks that could hurt sales and margins. Hims & Hers GLP-1 pill gambit backfires, accelerating crackdown on drug compounders
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational headlines and legal risk over “copycat” weight?loss drugs — Media coverage and analysis highlight mounting criticism that could pressure demand or invite enforcement actions. Hims & Hers under fire over copycat weight loss drugs
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal financing and integration risk — Commentators note HIMS will use significant cash (and potentially other consideration) for the deal, raising questions about near?term balance sheet flexibility and execution risk on integrating Eucalyptus. Hims & Hers $1.2 Billion Global Leap: Can Eucalyptus Cure its GLP-1 Ills?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Evercore began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $16.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.32.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
HIMS opened at $15.62 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.43.
Hims & Hers Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.
The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.
