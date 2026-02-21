RAMP Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $27.34 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. RAMP has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and $6.31 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.
About RAMP
RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.
Buying and Selling RAMP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
