Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $19.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNL shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

NYSE:BNL opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 21.25%.The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.35 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,809 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,335,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,554,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $37,998,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 339.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,079,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,372,000 after buying an additional 1,605,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: BNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

