Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLAR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Klarna Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Klarna Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of KLAR stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Klarna Group has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of -16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAR. Walmart Inc. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,960,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,595,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,406,000.

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

