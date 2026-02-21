Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLAR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Klarna Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Klarna Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAR. Walmart Inc. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,960,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,595,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,406,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Klarna delivered its first $1 billion revenue quarter (Q4 revenue ~$1.08B) and reported strong GMV and U.S. growth — evidence the business is scaling its payments + banking strategy. Klarna Accelerates U.S. Growth and Delivers $1bn Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Klarna more than doubled its banking customers (to ~15.8M) and is converting checkout activity into deposits and card usage — a structural growth signal for lifetime customer value and cross-sell. Klarna Converts Checkout Traffic Into $13 Billion in Deposits
- Neutral Sentiment: Klarna filed its 2025 earnings presentation with U.S. regulators (slides/transcript available) — useful for digging into guidance, credit metrics and segment detail but no surprise in itself. Klarna Group Files 2025 Earnings Presentation with U.S. Regulators
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability disappointed: Q4 EPS missed materially (reported loss ~$0.18 vs. consensus around -$0.03) and the company swung to a net loss — investors punished the miss despite revenue strength. Klarna Group plc (KLAR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Rising credit costs and a softer near-term outlook amplified concerns; Q1 revenue guidance ($900M–$980M) sits near consensus but credit reserve trajectory is the key risk for earnings recovery. Stock Market Today: Klarna shares plunge after Q4 results miss
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages cut price targets (JPMorgan, UBS, Keefe, Wells Fargo among others), lowering the near-term upside and signaling increased uncertainty about recovery timing. Analyst Price Target Updates
- Negative Sentiment: Several securities law firms have filed or issued lead-plaintiff reminders in class-action suits tied to Klarna’s IPO and disclosures — added legal overhang and potential litigation costs heighten investor risk. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Klarna Group plc Investors to Act
Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.
Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.
