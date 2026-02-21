Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 2266086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.
Belo Sun Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of C$546.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Belo Sun Mining
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.