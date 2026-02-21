ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and traded as low as $43.97. ASGN shares last traded at $45.3130, with a volume of 808,477 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on ASGN in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.03). ASGN had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,206,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 134,513 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after buying an additional 178,895 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in ASGN in the third quarter valued at $8,030,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in ASGN by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 88,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

