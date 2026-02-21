Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.10 and traded as high as C$17.13. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$17.12, with a volume of 461,748 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a net margin of 86.91% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of C$96.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.