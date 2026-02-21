Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 38,446 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,446 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

