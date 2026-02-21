UIL Finance (LON:UTLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UIL Finance (LON:UTLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 12.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

UIL Finance Stock Performance

UTLI stock opened at GBX 127.86 on Friday. UIL Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 106.88 and a 52 week high of GBX 130. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.78.

About UIL Finance

UIL Finance Limited’s objective is to finance and fund the final capital entitlements of the zero dividend preference (“ZDP”) shares.UIL Finance seeks to fund the final capital entitlements of the ZDP shares by lending current asset funds to its parent company, UIL Limited.

