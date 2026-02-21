WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (WHFCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2677 per share and revenue of $16.9080 million for the quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WHFCL opened at $25.42 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Get WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: WHFCL) are senior unsecured obligations of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc, an externally managed business development company (BDC). These notes carry a fixed interest rate of 7.875% per annum and mature in 2028. They were issued to provide the company with long-term capital to support its lending activities and general corporate purposes, ranking equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated debt of the issuer.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc operates as a closed-end BDC, investing primarily in first-lien secured loans, unitranche and second-lien debt instruments, as well as select equity co-investments in U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.