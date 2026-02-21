Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (PYOIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2642 per share and revenue of $278.6280 million for the quarter.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PYOIF opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, SAB. de C.V. (Pinfra) is a leading infrastructure developer, operator and concessionaire in Mexico, specializing in transportation and social projects. Through its portfolio of toll road and airport concessions, the company provides end-to-end services encompassing financing, design, construction and long-term operation and maintenance. Its highway network includes key arteries linking economic hubs, while its airport terminals handle both passenger and cargo traffic under public-private partnership agreements.

Beyond transportation, Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura invests in industrial parks and urban infrastructure, offering tailored real estate solutions for manufacturing, logistics and commercial clients.

