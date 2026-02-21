VinFast Auto (VFSWW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect VinFast Auto to post earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $1.1283 billion for the quarter.

VFSWW stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

VinFast Auto Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Vingroup JSC, is the nation’s first major automotive manufacturer and a rapidly growing player in the global electric vehicle (EV) market. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Hai Phong, Vietnam, the company was established with the ambition of designing, developing and producing passenger vehicles that meet international quality and safety standards. VinFast has leveraged Vingroup’s financial and industrial backing to bring its first models to market within a remarkably short timeframe, positioning itself as a pioneer among new-generation EV brands.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, engineering, production and sale of EVs, including sport utility vehicles and electric buses.

