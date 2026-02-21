Exchange Income (EIFZF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7410 per share and revenue of $877.0150 million for the quarter.
Exchange Income Stock Up 1.0%
EIFZF opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $73.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) is a Winnipeg, Manitoba–based diversified acquisition company specializing in aerospace & aviation services and manufacturing. Through its subsidiaries, Exchange Income offers commercial and charter flight operations, medevac and search-and-rescue support, parts distribution, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. The company’s manufacturing operations produce precision-machined components, electromechanical products and specialized equipment tailored to utilities, mining and other industrial sectors.
Since its inception in 2005, Exchange Income has pursued a disciplined growth strategy built on targeted acquisitions and operational improvements.
