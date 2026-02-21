Quebecor (QBCRF) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7020 per share and revenue of $1.1020 billion for the quarter.

Quebecor Stock Up 1.5%

OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $39.09 on Friday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

