Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $5.0180. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $5.0630, with a volume of 25,719 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy”.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $141.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is a Canada-based exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Since its founding in 2000, Birchcliff has focused on developing natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil resources in Western Canada. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets and maintains an integrated asset base to support its upstream and midstream activities.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, one of North America’s largest unconventional resource plays.

