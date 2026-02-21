Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 7972280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 10.0%

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 11,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $587,573.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 290,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,012.50. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 17,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $876,319.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 111,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,132.71. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,520 shares of company stock worth $3,080,367. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 175.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 202.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

