TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.4650, with a volume of 805134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $65.80.

TriNet Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 215.01% and a net margin of 3.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.81%.

TriNet Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $82,641.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,794.22. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $47,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,106.58. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,699 shares of company stock worth $150,945. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 106.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 524.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 140.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

Featured Articles

