Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and traded as high as $22.17. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 91,067 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.
