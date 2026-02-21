Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and traded as high as $22.17. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 91,067 shares trading hands.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.