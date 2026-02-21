Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $5.55. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $5.4470, with a volume of 315,384 shares.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and information-communications-technology (ICT) company that provides a broad range of connectivity and digital services. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband internet, and television services for residential customers, alongside managed network, cloud, security and unified communications solutions for business and public-sector clients. KPN operates and maintains network infrastructure such as fiber and mobile networks, data centers, and platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity services.

The company’s primary market is the Netherlands, where it serves households, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and government organizations.

