Aptiv PLC $APTV Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.10% of Aptiv worth $204,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,754,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,433,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595,276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,381,000 after buying an additional 315,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,878,000 after buying an additional 238,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,579,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,183,000 after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Aptiv stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

