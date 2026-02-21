Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Erste Group Bank

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities set a $251.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $228.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $229.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,338,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,618,730,000 after purchasing an additional 572,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,979,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,557,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,920,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,705 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,712,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,974,242,000 after buying an additional 602,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,665,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,641,239,000 after buying an additional 165,263 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

