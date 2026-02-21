Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $249.3 million-$253.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.2 million. Endava also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.100-1.180 EPS.

Endava Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of DAVA opened at $4.95 on Friday. Endava has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Endava alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Key Endava News

Here are the key news stories impacting Endava this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results showed upside: Endava reported EPS of $0.22 (beat consensus) and revenue of $247.6M, with press commentary highlighting the company’s AI pivot as a growth driver. This delivered an upbeat market reaction after the print. Endava shares surge as Q2 earnings beat amid AI pivot

Q2 results showed upside: Endava reported EPS of $0.22 (beat consensus) and revenue of $247.6M, with press commentary highlighting the company’s AI pivot as a growth driver. This delivered an upbeat market reaction after the print. Positive Sentiment: Management issued materially stronger guidance: Q3 EPS and FY2026 EPS and revenue ranges were revised well above Street estimates, signaling accelerating revenue and a clear push into AI-related services — a catalyst for longer?term re-rating if execution continues. Press release: Q2 FY2026 results

Management issued materially stronger guidance: Q3 EPS and FY2026 EPS and revenue ranges were revised well above Street estimates, signaling accelerating revenue and a clear push into AI-related services — a catalyst for longer?term re-rating if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst update from Needham: Needham trimmed its price target from $9 to $7 but kept a Buy rating — a mixed signal (lower target but continued conviction). This tempers enthusiasm but preserves upside in some broker models. Benzinga

Analyst update from Needham: Needham trimmed its price target from $9 to $7 but kept a Buy rating — a mixed signal (lower target but continued conviction). This tempers enthusiasm but preserves upside in some broker models. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target (from $10 to $9) and set a Neutral rating, which reduces near?term institutional enthusiasm and likely contributed to downward pressure on the stock. Tickerreport

JPMorgan cut its price target (from $10 to $9) and set a Neutral rating, which reduces near?term institutional enthusiasm and likely contributed to downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and technicals remain concerns: Endava’s net margin (?1.34%) and ROE are modest, and the shares are near their 1?year low with the 50? and 200?day moving averages well above the current price — factors that can limit multiple expansion despite revenue/guidance beats. MarketBeat DAVA profile

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 733.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 901.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.