Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,987 AppLovin Corporation $APP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 114.8% in the third quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AppLovin by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 118.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,402 shares of company stock valued at $48,611,888. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AppLovin Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $418.68 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $566.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.11.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting AppLovin
Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record results and margin strength are supporting sentiment — AppLovin reported a blowout quarter (record revenue, high margins, $3.24 EPS) that beats expectations and underpins bullish analyst commentary. AppLovin Stock Jumps. Why the Market’s Suddenly Excited About It.
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that AppLovin is pursuing its own social media/network product (after a failed TikTok bid) are being viewed as a potential growth/monetization lever, helping drive buying interest. AppLovin Stock Rallies After Rough Start To Year. Here’s Why.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pieces are turning bullish following the strong results, which supports a higher valuation narrative for a company that has evolved into a profitable ad platform. Analysts Bullish On AppLovin Corporation (APP) Outlook Following Impressive Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/newsflow context: broader market conditions and upcoming economic releases are influencing trading; some market summaries highlight AppLovin among movers but focus is also on GDP and inflation data. 5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported in some feeds appears inconsistent/erroneous (zeros and NaN), so don’t treat those prints as a reliable signal for squeeze risk. (Data posted 2/18–2/19).
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: Bloomberg reports the SEC’s investigation into AppLovin remains active — this ongoing probe raises uncertainty and could pressure sentiment until resolved. SEC probe involving AppLovin still active, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: Despite its best quarter, the stock endured a sharp pullback recently — analysts and pieces flag competition (Meta, others) and sector weakness as reasons the market punished shares, highlighting execution and competitive risk. How Low Can AppLovin Stock Go? APP Declines 29% in a Month
AppLovin Profile
AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.
Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.
