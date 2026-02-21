41,606 Shares in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF $NVDL Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $1,831,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $88,003,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ NVDL opened at $88.48 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.13.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.