18,637 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $88.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.02.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:CCI opened at $88.02 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

