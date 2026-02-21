NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.78%.The business had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. NiCE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.450-2.550 EPS.

NICE closed 2025 on a strong note, meeting guidance with total revenue of $2.945B (+8%), cloud revenue up 13%, and AI ARR up 66% to $328 million , alongside record AI logo wins and seven-figure cloud ACV bookings that grew cloud backlog ~25%.

, alongside record AI logo wins and seven-figure cloud ACV bookings that grew cloud backlog ~25%. The cash-funded acquisition of Cognigy makes NICE the only vendor claiming a fully AI-native CX platform ; management plans full integration into CXone, new features (Cognigy Simulator, Copilot task assist), and expects Cognigy to be accretive within ~18 months.

makes NICE the only vendor claiming a fully ; management plans full integration into CXone, new features (Cognigy Simulator, Copilot task assist), and expects Cognigy to be accretive within ~18 months. Financial flexibility improved—NICE fully repaid $460M of debt, ended the year debt-free, repurchased $489M of shares in 2025, and authorized a new $600M buyback (?$1B of remaining repurchase capacity), supporting capital returns.

Management will make deliberate, front-loaded investments in 2026 (COGS, R&D, and S&M) that will weigh on near-term margins and cash generation; FY 2026 non-GAAP EPS guide of $10.85–$11.05 is below 2025’s $12.30, signaling near-term earnings pressure.

International momentum accelerated (international revenue +16% FY, +29% Q4) aided by partner channels and an earlier-than-expected large go?live, offering a sizable growth runway that depends on continued execution and conversions.

Shares of NICE opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72. NiCE has a one year low of $94.65 and a one year high of $180.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NiCE from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

