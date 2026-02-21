Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires 187 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 76.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.7% in the third quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,393.09 per share, for a total transaction of $498,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,152.58. This trade represents a 18.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total transaction of $324,173.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,852.36. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 and have sold 9,447 shares worth $34,179,923. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,650.00 target price (down previously from $4,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AutoZone from $4,499.00 to $4,076.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,271.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.2%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,751.33 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,210.72 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,563.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,842.43. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $32.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.