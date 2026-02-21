Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) General Counsel Sells $40,557.43 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2026

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Free Report) General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,557.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 683,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,974.56. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.48. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 627,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.