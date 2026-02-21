Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 386,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 31.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,422,000 after purchasing an additional 691,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,780.23. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Eversource Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Eversource, which can support the stock by attracting buyers and validating earnings/growth expectations. Article Title

Wells Fargo upgraded Eversource, which can support the stock by attracting buyers and validating earnings/growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets expressed a positive view that the stock price is expected to rise — another bullish analyst note that can help demand. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets expressed a positive view that the stock price is expected to rise — another bullish analyst note that can help demand. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho published commentary expecting the stock to rise (separate from its hold stance in another report), which can lend incremental support from discretionary buyers. Article Title

Mizuho published commentary expecting the stock to rise (separate from its hold stance in another report), which can lend incremental support from discretionary buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also reiterated a Hold rating in a different note — a neutral stance that suggests limited conviction to drive big moves. Article Title

Mizuho also reiterated a Hold rating in a different note — a neutral stance that suggests limited conviction to drive big moves. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (FY26: from $5.02 to $4.86; FY27: from $5.30 to $5.16), kept a Sector Underperform / $63 target and issued a sell — downward revisions and a low target can pressure the stock and investor sentiment. Article Title

Scotiabank cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (FY26: from $5.02 to $4.86; FY27: from $5.30 to $5.16), kept a Sector Underperform / $63 target and issued a sell — downward revisions and a low target can pressure the stock and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Two insiders executed large open?market sales on Feb 19: EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares at about $73.90 (SEC filing) and director John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares at about $73.57 (SEC filing). Large insider sales — especially when they materially reduce ownership — can be read negatively by the market even if proceeds are for diversification. Moreira SEC Filing Kim SEC Filing

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

