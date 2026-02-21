Insider Selling: Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Insider Sells $55,203.62 in Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Jill Andersen sold 34,939 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $55,203.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,142.88. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jill Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Jill Andersen sold 32,771 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $50,467.34.
Invivyd Trading Down 3.7%
Invivyd stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invivyd
Institutional Trading of Invivyd
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Invivyd by 85.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 805,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 369,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Invivyd by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invivyd by 25.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invivyd Company Profile
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.