Insider Selling: Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Insider Sells $55,203.62 in Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Jill Andersen sold 34,939 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $55,203.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,142.88. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jill Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jill Andersen sold 32,771 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $50,467.34.

Invivyd Trading Down 3.7%

Invivyd stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVVD. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Invivyd by 85.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 805,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 369,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Invivyd by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invivyd by 25.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

