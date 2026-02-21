Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLMN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $365.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,471,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 418,313 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,202,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 302.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 300,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

