Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Thryv has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Thryv by 93.4% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 415,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 585,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

