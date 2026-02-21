Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Truist Financial

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITGR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Argus cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $84.80 on Friday. Integer has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.73 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 800,382.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after buying an additional 280,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,694,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

