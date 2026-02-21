Douglas Munro Sells 582 Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CAO Douglas Munro sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $48,631.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,247.68. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -165.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $232.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 290,989 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

