Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.180–1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYI. Zacks Research raised shares of Ryerson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYI

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $900.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.83). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -1.180–1.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 59,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,773,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 593,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,832,433.68. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Claussen sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $149,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,520. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,973 shares of company stock worth $1,952,740. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth $378,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 157.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.