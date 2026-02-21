Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Posts Earnings Results

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.57%.The business had revenue of C$278.45 million for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.6%

SIA opened at C$22.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.84. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$15.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SIA shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.67.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

