Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) & Panbela Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PBLA) Financial Analysis

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Eliem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Eliem Therapeutics N/A -47.03% -45.97%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.26 million ($71.13) 0.00 Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.12 million ($0.53) -10.58

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Eliem Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eliem Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats Eliem Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of ivospemin. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

