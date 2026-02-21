Venus USDC Price Hits $0.0263 (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $67.94 million and approximately $0.98 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 2,581,998,675 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 2,554,110,604.70333812. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02630781 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

